It had ordered that charges be framed against the trio for the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misconduct by a public servant under the provisions of BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

About the other 11 accused - Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, Shivraj Motegaonkar, Manoj Shirure, Manisha Waghmare, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Sheshrao Suryawanshi, the court had said that these private individuals would face the Prevention of Corruption Act and breach of trust charges because they were part of the chain of the illegal distribution or exploitation of the confidential material connected to the three subject experts.

The trial in the case will commence on a day-to-day basis from November 25.