'Tougher' Physics section trumps many NEET aspirants; lower cut-off expected, they say

While Biology was generally described as easy and chemistry as moderate, many students said the Physics section was lengthy and time-consuming, and a lower cut-off may be expected.

Meanwhile, experts in Kota rated the paper above average in overall difficulty. Vinod Kumawat, subject expert and president of Allen Career Institute in Kota, said both Physics and Chemistry were conceptual in nature, with several questions lengthy and tricky.

"In Physics, question number 26 of paper code 50, based on the topic of Unit Dimension, does not have the correct answer among the options provided. Therefore, there is a possibility that bonus marks may be awarded for this question," Kumawat said.