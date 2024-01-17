NEET-MDS likely to be conducted in the third week of March: Sources

NEW DELHI: After the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG), it is likely that NEET-MDS will be held in the third week of March, official sources said.

The NEET-MDS is likely to be held on March 18 this year.

Recently, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) also requested the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, to release the official date for the NEET-MDS examination.

Taking to 'X', Dr. Rohan Krishnan, Chairman, FAIMA, said "Requesting @NbeIndia,@MoHFW_INDIA to also release the tentative date of NEET, MDS.@mansukhmandviyaji@dentalcouncil8@FAIMA_INDIA_".

However, many aspirants to the Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS), have been demanding postponement of the examination. Recently, a delay in the conduct of the NEET-PG examination was announced.

"The conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 examination, which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on July 7, 2024," read the official release.

The NEET-MDS 2024 is the eligibility cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses for 2024-2025 admissions. It is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).