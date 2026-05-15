What students need to know about NEET-UG re-exam

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 re-examination will be held next month, following the cancellation of earlier examination over alleged irregularities.
Here are the key updates students need to know about: 1. The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21.
1. The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21.
2. Students will get a one-week window to choose their preferred examination city for the re-test.
3. Admit cards for the re-examination will be issued by June 14.
4. The duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes, and the test will continue from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
5. The examination fee paid for the cancelled test will be refunded.
6. No additional fee will be charged for the re-examination.
7. NEET-UG will be shifted to computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year as part of examination reforms.
8. There is no clarity yet on the date for declaration of the re-examination results. NTA is expected to issue detailed guidelines and a public press note on the process and the timeline.
9. The Centre will coordinate with states on transport arrangements for students appearing for the re-examination.
10. Weather-related contingency arrangements are also being considered for the examination day.
Students and parents have been advised to rely only on NTA communication channels for updates and examination-related instructions.