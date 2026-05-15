What students need to know about NEET-UG re-exam

1. The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21.

2. Students will get a one-week window to choose their preferred examination city for the re-test.

3. Admit cards for the re-examination will be issued by June 14.

4. The duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes, and the test will continue from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

5. The examination fee paid for the cancelled test will be refunded.