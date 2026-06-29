NEET exam leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 10 accused till July 11

Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea filed by Special Public Prosecutor V K Pathak to extend their custody for further investigation in the case and allowed the plea.

Ten of the 13 accused arrested in the case were produced virtually before the court after their judicial custody ended on Monday.

The court extended the judicial custody of Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Havaldar and Dr Manoj Shirure.