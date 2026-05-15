NEET shift to CBT mode can plug 'weak points' in system: Former UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

Amid the mounting criticism of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demands for its dissolution from various quarters, Kumar said the agency is needed, as national-level entrance examinations are likely to draw more students in the coming years.

The NTA has announced that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21.

Reacting to the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 -- conducted earlier on May 3 -- and the announcement of a retest on June 21, Kumar said students were naturally under stress and disappointment after the development.