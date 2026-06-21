NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant has allegedly died by suicide here, police said on Sunday.
The woman, who was staying with her sisters in an apartment in Miyapur, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.
Police recovered a note purportedly written by the deceased, in which she stated that "no one is responsible for her death".
Police suspect that she died by suicide, unable to bear the "pressure" of the NEET re-exam on Sunday.
Trigger Warning
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