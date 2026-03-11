NEET 2026: Application window closes on March 11, 2026; no further extension

CHENNAI: March 11 is the last date to apply for NEET 2026, the entrance exam for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stated that no further extension will be granted for submitting applications, according to Daily Thanthi.
Admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country is conducted based on the scores obtained in the NEET examination.
The notification for NEET 2026 was released on February 7, and the application process began on February 8. The last date to apply was initially fixed as March 8.
However, following requests from students and parents seeking additional time, the deadline was extended to March 11.
With the extended deadline ending today, the application registration process will close on Wednesday.
The NTA had earlier clarified that no further extension would be provided beyond the revised deadline.
