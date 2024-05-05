NEET 2024: 'Exam easier but lengthy and tricky,' students share views

CHENNAI: The majority of the students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination on Sunday said that the paper was in moderate but had lengthy and tricky sections.

The students who are reappearing for the examination found Chemistry section was easier than last year but found the Physics part a little tough.

The students said that the Botany section of the Biology paper was easy but had a lot of statement based questions, which made it quite lengthy. The Zoology and Chemistry sections, being tricky, gave students a bit of a difficult time.

"I was familiar with the question paper format, but the section A of Biology section, which is Botany, was quite lengthy. It made it difficult for me to finish the Physics section as I attempt it last. Chemistry was moderate for me," said Sumaiyah Farhhein, a medical aspirant who appeared for the exam for the second time.

Most of the students agreed on Chemistry and Zoology sections were tricky, which brought a bit of disappointment as they could not complete the paper. "The time management did not go as planned. Most of us try to solve the Biology section first because it is comparatively easy and we can finish it faster. I found Physics a bit difficult as it was my first attempt," said Raghavan, another aspirant.

The students who had attempted mock tests and the previous year exam found the paper comparatively easier. "The examination was not as difficult as the Vedanta mock test paper. We think that should increase the cutoff this year. It is my first attempt, but I am affirmative of being able to crack the examination this year," said Vishal, a medical aspirant from Chennai.