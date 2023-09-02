Neeraj Mittal to lead Telecom dept, Krishnan Meity secy

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) late on Wednesday appointed nearly a dozen IAS officers to senior positions in the central government as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle.

Neeraj Mittal, previously principal secretary of Tamil Nadu’s information technology department, will be the next telecom secretary.

A 1992-batch IAS officer, Mittal was shifted out to TN Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation in February this year.

Tamil Nadu’s additional chief secretary S Krishnan,a 1989-batch IAS officer, will be the new secretary of the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity).