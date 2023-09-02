Begin typing your search...
Neeraj Mittal to lead Telecom dept, Krishnan Meity secy
Neeraj Mittal, previously principal secretary of Tamil Nadu’s information technology department, will be the next telecom secretary.
NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) late on Wednesday appointed nearly a dozen IAS officers to senior positions in the central government as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle.
A 1992-batch IAS officer, Mittal was shifted out to TN Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation in February this year.
Tamil Nadu’s additional chief secretary S Krishnan,a 1989-batch IAS officer, will be the new secretary of the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity).
