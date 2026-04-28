Need to tackle cyber, financial crime challenges with greater preparedness: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was speaking on Monday evening at the closing ceremony of the 36th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition in Mumbai's Kalina area.

The Maharashtra Police is one of the most professional and capable forces in the country, and their contribution to maintaining law and order is invaluable. Their role is extremely important in the state's industrial and economic progress, he noted.

"We are aware that challenges before us are also changing with time. More than street crime, challenges such as cybercrime, economic offences and narcotic (related crimes) have emerged," Fadnavis said.