Need to make judicial system more accessible, efficient through modern tech: CJI Surya Kant

RANCHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the judicial system must be made more accessible, efficient and responsive through modern technology, stressing that digital innovation must complement, not replace judicial wisdom and human judgment.
Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Jharkhand High Court data centre here on Monday, he said the success of technological initiatives in the judiciary should not be measured by the sophistication of the systems installed, but by the tangible difference they make to litigants, advocates, judges and citizens.
The inauguration was accompanied by the launch of the high court's revamped website, an online certified copy application for the civil courts of Jharkhand, a personalised cause list and speech-to-text software.
Describing the initiatives as important steps towards strengthening judicial administration, Justice Kant said modern courts increasingly depend on digital records, electronic communication and timely access to information.
"Judicial infrastructure, therefore, must evolve to meet these requirements and ensure greater reliability and efficiency in the delivery of justice," he said.
The CJI also stressed that technological advancement must be accompanied by robust cybersecurity safeguards, reliable backup arrangements, regular system testing and adequately trained technical personnel.
"Judicial records contain sensitive information and must remain protected against unauthorised access, loss and disruption," he said.
He cautioned that technology and artificial intelligence may assist legal research, documentation and information management, but they cannot replace a judge's responsibility to hear parties fairly, assess evidence and decide disputes in accordance with the law.
Justice Kant stressed that confidentiality, accuracy, accountability and human oversight must remain central to every technological initiative in the judiciary.
The CJI further cautioned against allowing digitalisation to create new barriers for people who lack digital literacy, reliable internet connectivity or the ability to navigate online platforms.
Digital services, he said, must widen access to justice rather than exclude those who are already disadvantaged.
The principal data centre project, involving an investment of approximately Rs 25 crore, will provide the computing capacity, storage, connectivity, security and backup facilities required to support digital judicial records and court applications.
Justice Kant observed that the real significance of investment lay not in the equipment installed, but in its ability to preserve judicial records, strengthen digital services and support future technological initiatives.
Emphasising that digital transformation must extend beyond the high court, he said district courts, where many citizens first encounter the justice delivery system, should also benefit from stronger digital infrastructure.
Better integration of judicial applications, electronic filing and video-conferencing facilities, as these are developed and implemented, would help strengthen the judicial system across the state, the CJI said.
He noted that a clear, reliable and user-friendly digital platform could save time, reduce uncertainty and improve transparency in the functioning of judicial institutions.
The online certified copy application for Jharkhand's civil courts, he said, would address a routine but significant requirement in litigation.
"Since certified copies are often necessary for appeals and further legal proceedings, litigants living far from courts frequently face additional travel, expense and inconvenience to obtain them," the chief justice of India said.
The online facility would simplify the process and reduce unnecessary visits while ensuring the verification and accuracy required for judicial records.
On the introduction of the personalised cause list, Justice Kant said the facility would help advocates organise their working day more effectively by enabling them to locate cases, filter cause lists and retain relevant information for convenient reference.
Referring to the launch of the speech-to-text software, the CJI said that speech-to-text technology could assist judges and court staff in preparing judgments, orders and other documents by reducing repetitive drafting work.
He, however, cautioned that such technology must be accompanied by careful verification, particularly in relation to legal terminology, names and citations. Speed, he emphasised, must never come at the cost of accuracy, and responsibility for the final text must remain with the human user.
Justice Kant also underlined that "technological modernisation must not undermine the fundamental principles of judicial independence and fairness".
Drawing an analogy with a river that derives its strength from the many streams that feed it, he said the data centre, website, online certified copy facility, personalised cause list and speech-to-text software serve different purposes but must ultimately converge towards a common objective: Making the justice system more accessible and responsive to people.
"Technology is only a means to an end and the ultimate measure of judicial modernisation would be whether litigants found it easier to approach courts, advocates could prepare more efficiently, and judges received better support in discharging their responsibilities," he said.
The larger objective, the CJI said, was not merely to build stronger digital systems, but to create a justice delivery system that serves people better.