Need to make judicial system more accessible, efficient through modern tech: CJI Surya Kant

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Jharkhand High Court data centre here on Monday, he said the success of technological initiatives in the judiciary should not be measured by the sophistication of the systems installed, but by the tangible difference they make to litigants, advocates, judges and citizens.

The inauguration was accompanied by the launch of the high court's revamped website, an online certified copy application for the civil courts of Jharkhand, a personalised cause list and speech-to-text software.

Describing the initiatives as important steps towards strengthening judicial administration, Justice Kant said modern courts increasingly depend on digital records, electronic communication and timely access to information.

"Judicial infrastructure, therefore, must evolve to meet these requirements and ensure greater reliability and efficiency in the delivery of justice," he said.