Nearly 91 lakh names deleted from Bengal electoral rolls after SIR exercise

More than 32.68 lakh of those in the 'under adjudication' category have been retained and included in the final rolls.

The final deletions, since the beginning of the SIR process, were around 90.83 lakh, according to the EC data.

“The revision exercise has been carried out in a phased and transparent manner. District-wise data has now been placed in the public domain to ensure complete accountability," a senior EC official said.

Of 60.06 lakh voters under adjudication, data for 59.84 lakh has been published, and the remaining 22,163 cases have been disposed of but are yet to be e-signed, he said.