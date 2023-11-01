NE monsoon in Oct sixth lowest since 1901, says Met Dept

NEW DELHI: The northeast monsoon rainfall over the core region of south India in October this year was the sixth lowest since 1901, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

It also said that data from 1980 to 2022 shows “there is a tendency of delay” in the commencement of northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas.

“Northeast monsoon rainfall over the core region of south peninsula (comprising five subdivisions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala) in October was the sixth lowest since 1901,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference. He said in the years with El Nino and Positive Indian Ocean Dipole, Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas get less rainfall in the month of October.

El Nino conditions - warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America - are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.

Meanwhile in Chennai, the Regional Meteorological Centre said the State received only 98 mm rain since the commencement of the monsoon on October 21 as against the normal rainfall of 171 mm, a deficit of 43 per cent.

Over the last 123 years, Tamil Nadu has recorded deficit rainfall nine times in October, said officials. The shortfall was not uniform. For instance, Kanniyakumari recorded excess rainfall with 116 per cent, while six other places received normal rainfall. But more than 20 stations reported below-average rainfall activity in October.

Officials said the rainfall was average to poor in Tamil Nadu, as there is no strong system formed over the sea. The centre predicted heavy rainfall for several districts.