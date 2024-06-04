NDA's return to power for third term shows people's faith in Modi's vision: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP asserted on Tuesday that the Lok Sabha poll victory for its alliance underlines people's faith and confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat".



Home Minister Amit Shah said on X that the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) third consecutive victory in the national election has shown that people's trust is only in Modi. The voters' support is their blessing for the prime minister's work in the last 10 years for the welfare of the poor and farmers, revival of heritage and self-respect of women.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the NDA's poll triumph is a victory of Modi's policies and his dedication towards the welfare of the poor. The people of India have expressed their immense faith in Modi's leadership, he said.

"Modiji is going to become the prime minister for a third time and under his leadership, we will work with new energy and enthusiasm to realise the dream of a developed India," Singh added.

Shah said "this victory of the NDA is a reflection of people's unwavering faith in Modi who has devoted his life for the country".

With this mandate, a "New India" is ready to give further momentum and strength to the country's development journey, he added.

Singh said in the last 10 years, India has reached a stage where not only its citizens but all the nations have this confidence that it has the capability to provide leadership and a new direction to the world while becoming more developed.

BJP president J P Nadda praised Modi's leadership and also lauded the allies of the saffron party for their work. The people of the country have again reposed their faith in the strong government led by the prime minister, he added.

While the BJP lost its majority in the polls, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, the alliance led by it has comfortably crossed the magic mark of 272 seats.