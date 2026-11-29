The prime minister on Sunday posted on his social media handle the message that was first released after the defeat of the constitutional amendment bill in April.

In the video, Modi said that the amendment of 'Nari Shakti Vandan', which will provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is the need of the hour.

He said when party interest becomes everything for some people, even bigger than national interest, then 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) and national interest have to pay the price.

"Our inner strength is invincible. For the dreams of half the population and for the future of the country, we must fulfil this resolve," he said.

Modi said the BJP and NDA's resolve for the empowerment of 'Nari Shakti' remains intact, "For us, national interest is supreme."

The prime minister said the fight to ensure representation to women has been going on for decades and, for years, he too has been one of those working toward it.