NDA will win over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls, says Assam Minister Atul Bora

GUWAHATI: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Minister Atul Bora on Friday exuded confidence in NDA's victory on over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "The people of Assam and the country have trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This time NDA is unstoppable and will win more than 400 seats. Congress will be finished," Bora told ANI. Atul Bora on Friday interacted with media persons at AGP headquarters in Guwahati. Hitting out at the Congress, the AGP president said, "During the Congress regime, the leaders indulged in the corruption.

On the other hand, when the NDA came to power in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lots of development work was done and people trusted Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi has fulfilled all his promises. Congress did only corruption. This time in Assam, AGP is contesting in two Lok Sabha seats - Barpeta and Dhubri, and NDA will win all seats in the state," Atul Bora said. He further said that PM Narendra Modi will address a mega election rally in Nalbari under Barpeta Lok Sabha seat on April 17.

"All preparations have been made and people are eagerly waiting to see Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Kaziranga and stayed at night. After the Prime Minister's visit, more tourists are arriving in the national park.

Earlier, Dr Manmohan Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and became the Prime Minister, but he didn't visit Kaziranga. The tourism sector in Kaziranga has now improved," Bora further said. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.