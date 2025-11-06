NDA preparing to steal Bihar polls just like Haryana: Priyanka

MOTIHARI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the NDA was "preparing to steal" the assembly polls in Bihar, "just like they did in Haryana".

Addressing back-to-back public rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran districts, the Congress general secretary alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was "colluding with the government to weaken our Constitution and democratic rights".

"Just like they stole the entire election in Haryana, they are preparing to do the same in Bihar by deleting 65 lakh votes from the rolls," she said.

The Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.

The elaborate plan included a Brazilian model whose photograph was used 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency during the 2024 assembly elections, the former Congress president said at a press conference during which he put up a presentation to back his claim.

"Rahul Gandhi's fight is for you and truth; he is fighting the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi once fought," she asserted.

Vadra claimed that those who are "betraying" this country will "not be forgotten" by the people.

The Congress leader charged Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu with "mocking the Constitution and democracy of India".

"If you think you will lead a convenient life after retirement, that is not going to happen," she said.

Vadra asserted that if the Bihar assembly polls are conducted in a free and fair manner, the NDA government will be uprooted, and replaced by a dispensation that would work for the poor, women and the youth.

She alleged that the NDA government has no respect for the people of Bihar, who have contributed immensely to the development of the nation.

"BJP leaders urge people to vote for the NDA in the name of religion, and not for development. If this election is free and fair, the people of Bihar will uproot this government and vote for one that will work for the poor, women and the youth," she said.

Slamming the NDA government for "poor infrastructure" in the state, the Congress leader also claimed that "27 bridges have collapsed in the last three years" in Bihar.

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, Vadra said, "He is the prime minister of India. Does he not have any other work than measuring the size of opposition leaders' images on posters?"

She was ostensibly alluding to the remarks of the PM wherein he pointed out the "omission of Lalu Yadav's image from RJD's posters and banners".

"The INDIA bloc government will give people of Bihar free health coverage of Rs 25 lakh, reduce the cost of cooking gas cylinder to Rs 500, provide Rs 2,500 per month to women, and give three-five decimals of land or a house in the name of female members of each poor household," she claimed.

The Congress leader also said that pensions for the elderly and widows will be increased to Rs 1,500, promising that an increment of Rs 200 will be made each year, while pensions for persons with disabilities will be Rs 3,000.