NDA, oppn leaders spar over women's reservation, delimitation bills

According to a bulletin issued on April 15, the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026' will be introduced and debated for passage in the Lower House on Thursday.

The three-day sitting of Parliament, during which amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, will be brought for passage so that it can be implemented by 2029.