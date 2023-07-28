NDA MPs to meet Modi from July 31, ruling alliance to reach out to people

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has categorised its 430 NDA MPs into 11 groups, each set to hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from July 31 to August 10 as part of efforts to bring greater coherence and synergy in the poll efforts of the ruling alliance, party sources said.

Senior party leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP chief JP Nadda will be part of the meetings.

PM Modi will meet with two groups comprising 83 MPs from western Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, Braj, as well as West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha on July 31, the sources said.

The first session will see the presence of Nadda and Gadkari while the second session will see the presence of Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. The coordination of these meetings will be carried out by Union Ministers Sanjeev Baliyan, BL Verma, and Dharmendra Pradhan.

On August 2, the third and fourth groups comprising 96 MPs from regions some regions of Uttar Pradesh apart from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep will have meetings. Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Pralhad Joshi, and V Muraleedharan will coordinate these meetings.

The fifth and sixth groups consisting of 63 MPs from Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are expected to meet Prime Minister Modi on August 3. Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Anurag Thakur and Ajay Bhatt will coordinate these sessions.

On August 8, two groups from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Goa having a total of 76 MPs are expected to meet the Prime Minister, with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari also present. The meetings will be coordinated by Bharati Pawar and Kapil Patil.

August 8 will also see meetings of seventh and eighth groups from Rajasthan in the evening. JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh will be present, and the meetings will be coordinated by Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary. These groups will include 28 MPs from the state.

On August 9, PM Modi is likely to meet with MPs from Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu, where Nadda and Gadkari will be present. The meetings will be coordinated by Union Ministers Purushottam Rupala and Darshana Jardosh and will include 35 MPs. On the same day, Prime Minister Modi will meet with MPs from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be present. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Renuka Singh will coordinate the meetings involving 46 MPs.

NDA MPs from Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya, along with Tripura are scheduled to meet the Prime Minister on August 9, party sources said. Nadda and Nitin Gadkari will attend these sessions. The meetings, which will have 31 MPs, will be coordinated by union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju.

These meetings are part of the BJP's efforts to reach out to people about the welfare scheme of the government as part of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The National Democratic Alliance has 38 parties