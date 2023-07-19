NDA a rainbow of regional aspirations: PM

NEW DELHI: On a day when opposition parties formed their INDIA coalition to take on the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said an alliance formed for the compulsion of power, based on dynastic politics and keeping in mind casteism and regionalism is very harmful to the country. Addressing the leaders of constituents of the BJP- led coalition, Modi said the NDA united the people while the opposition divided them.

“NDA is a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations... So nation’s development through the development of states... At a time when we are working for a developed India, NDA is taking the lead in showing the spirit of ‘sabka prayas’,” he said. Modi said there has been a long tradition of political alliances in the country but whichever alliance was formed on the basis of negativity, it never succeeded.

“It was not formed against anybody or to remove anyone from power, but it was formed to bring stability to the country,” he said. He asserted that when there is a stable government, decisions that change the direction of the nation are taken. “We saw it during (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) tenure and we are seeing this in the last nine years. Due to a stable government, the confidence of the world in India has increased,” he said.

“When we were in opposition, we did constructive politics and did not indulge in negative politics. We opposed the government and brought to the fore their scams but we never disrespected the mandate. To oppose governments, we never sought foreign help,” Modi said, alleging many opposition governments of not allowing central schemes to be implemented in their states; and if implemented, they are not allowed to gather pace.

“When an alliance is formed due to compulsion of power, when an alliance is with the intention of corruption, when an alliance is based on dynastic politics, when an alliance is formed keeping in mind casteism and regionalism, then that alliance is very harmful to the country,” Modi said. Leaders of 38 alliance parties took part in the event.