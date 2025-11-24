NCRTC opens Namo Bharat trains, stations for personal events, photoshoots

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that Namo Bharat trains and stations along the Delhi-Meerut corridor can now be booked for personal events, including birthday celebrations, pre-wedding photoshoots, and other milestone occasions.

The move aims to transform the high-speed rail system into a versatile space for creative and memorable experiences.

The initiative reflects a growing global trend of using public infrastructure as unconventional venues for events, photography, and commercial shoots. By providing access to its futuristic coaches and modern stations, the NCRTC hopes to offer a unique setting that combines aesthetics with functionality.

According to the new policy, individuals, event planners, photographers, and media companies can book both static coaches and running trains. For controlled photoshoots, a mock-up coach at the Duhai Depot has also been made available. This allows organisers to manage setups and lighting without disrupting train operations.

Bookings start at Rs 5,000 per hour, with an additional 30 minutes included for setup and pack-up. Events are allowed between 6 am and 11 pm, ensuring minimal disruption to commuters. While decorations are permitted, NCRTC has specified that only simple decor is allowed and that nothing should damage interiors or interfere with regular services. NCRTC staff and security personnel will be present throughout events to ensure safety and smooth operations.

Beyond personal celebrations, the NCRTC has introduced a premises-hiring policy for film shoots, advertisements, documentaries, and digital content, allowing short-time bookings at competitive rates. This opens opportunities for content creators and filmmakers to utilise the sleek design and modern facilities of Namo Bharat as visually striking backdrops.

Stations such as Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Duhai, and Meerut South are expected to be popular among couples, families, and photographers seeking unconventional, photogenic locations. With their clean architecture, ample lighting, and open spaces, these stations provide a fresh alternative to traditional banquet halls or outdoor venues.

Officials emphasise that this initiative not only promotes creative expression but also showcases NCRTC’s modern infrastructure in a new light, making the high-speed rail corridor more than just a transportation system.

