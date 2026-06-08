NCP's Rajendra Jain files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who joined the state government after the death of her husband and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune in January.

Rajya Sabha members Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, Maharashtra NCP president and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare, and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal accompanied Jain during the filing of his nomination papers.