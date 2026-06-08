NCP's Rajendra Jain files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra MLC Rajendra Jain on Monday filed his nomination as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection scheduled on June 18.
The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who joined the state government after the death of her husband and then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune in January.
Rajya Sabha members Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, Maharashtra NCP president and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare, and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal accompanied Jain during the filing of his nomination papers.
Ministers Ashish Shelar (BJP) and Bharat Gogawale (Shiv Sena) from the Mahayuti alliance and several NCP legislators were also present.
Monday is the last day of filing nominations for the election.
Jain is expected to win unopposed as the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, enjoys a majority in the legislative assembly, which forms the electoral college for the Rajya Sabha election.
Tatkare on Sunday announced Jain's candidature, saying he was chosen unanimously after consultations within the party leadership.
Jain brings extensive legislative and organisational experience, having represented the Bhandara-Gondia Local Authorities constituency in the Legislative Council for 12 years, he said.
Referring to cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who was said to be the frontrunner for a Rajya Sabha berth, Tatkare said the party would continue to function under his leadership and guidance.