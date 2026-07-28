NCPI MPs attend their 1st NDA parliamentary party meet

As many as 20 Lok Sabha MPs revolted against their party, TMC, and joined the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). While they are sitting separately in Lok Sabha, away from the TMC MPs, Speaker Om Birla is yet to take a call on giving NCPI recognition.

After joining the NCPI, the MPs expressed their allegiance to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. A prominent face of the group, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, recently met the prime minister.

The NDA parliamentary party meeting was held at the Parliament House complex.