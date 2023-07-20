"NCPCR, NCW have taken cognizance of Rajasthan incident": Smriti Irani

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Women have taken cognizance of the Rajasthan's Jodhpur incident.

"Both @NCPCR and @NCW have taken cognisance of the horrific incident in Rajasthan", tweeted Union Minister Irani.

The statement came after the Jodhpur Police recovered four charred bodies from a hut at Cherai village in Ramnagar gram panchayat of Jodhpur. As per the information, the family members were first murdered and then their bodies were set on fire.

Dharmendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural told ANI, “The Jodhpur police have recovered 4 burnt bodies from a hut in Ramnagar village. Further investigation is underway”.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the recovery of the charred bodies, the BJP demanded the resignation of CM Gehlot.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, on Wednesday, said law and order in the state had deteriorated to such as extent that even the legislators of the ruling Congress were not safe.

His remark came amid a walkout by the BJP members from the Assembly on Wednesday, citing law and order.

Addressing media persons after the walkout, Rathore lashed out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, claiming that he has failed to discharge his duties as the Home minister, a portfolio he holds additionally.

"CM Gehlot has failed in his additional role as the Home Minister of the state. Even their (Congress's) own MLAs are saying that they are not feeling safe in the state. The law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan. Today, the state is in the shadows of gangsters," the BJP leader said.

Bharatiya Janta Party Rajasthan State President Chandra Prakash Joshi sought Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation following the matter.

The BJP State president said, "The incident is shameful, the Chief Minister should resign from his post for this incident which took place in the home district of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot".

He added, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is busy increasing the glory of his son Vaibhav Gehlot but the glory of Rajasthan is decreasing."."The number of crimes is continuously increasing in Rajasthan from several times", he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Divya Madrena on Wednesday appealed to the government to take note of the law and order situation in Jodhpur.

"Despite being a woman MLA, I am not safe in Rajasthan. I have complained so many times about impending attacks on me. The attackers are roaming freely. They pass by my home often. No arrests have been made. I appeal to the government to take note of the law and order situation in Jodhpur", said Madrena.