NCPCR invites public suggestions on draft guidelines for protection of children

The Commission, functioning under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has opened the draft guidelines for public consultation through its official website. NCPCR said it periodically releases draft SOPs and guidelines to seek public feedback before finalising them.

One of the documents is the SOP for ‘Care and Protection of Children of Incarcerated Parents’. The proposed SOP focuses on issues concerning children whose parents are in prison and seeks to provide a framework for their care and protection.

The second draft is the SOP on ‘Prevention and Response Framework on Drugs and Substance Use among Children’. This seeks to establish a framework for preventing and responding to drug and substance use among children.

According to the NCPCR website, last date for submitting suggestions on both draft SOPs is October 9. Members of the public can access the draft guidelines and submit their suggestions through the links provided on the Commission's consultation page.