NCP (SP) workers protest in Thane against LPG price hike, demand rollback

Pradhan alleged that the increase on the eve of International Women’s Day was unfair to women managing household expenses.

The party workers demanded that the Centre withdraw the hike, saying it amounted to “robbery of the people at a time when inflation was already high”.

Domestic cooking gas LPG price on Saturday was hiked by a steep Rs 60 per cylinder, the second increase in rate in less than a year, as oil companies pass on a part of the spike in global energy rates that followed the West Asia crisis.