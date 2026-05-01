NCERT printing Class 9 books on war-footing; supply being normalised: Officials

In a statement issued here, the NCERT said it has brought out a new set of Grade 9 textbooks based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It has already released digital versions of the new Grade 9 textbooks for free access on its website a fortnight ago.

"These books are being printed on a war-footing manner and being distributed across the country. Due to very large number of textbooks required, there is some temporary gap in the supply and demand," the statement read.

"NCERT is closely monitoring the situation and working to bridge this gap. The supply of textbooks is being normalised," it added.

To ensure wider access, the NCERT said its textbooks are being made available through multiple channels, including a nationwide vendor network and sales counters at its regional centres. The sales counter at its headquarters in New Delhi is also open on weekends to facilitate students and parents.