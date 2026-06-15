NCERT class 9 book clothes 'Dancing Girl' to make it 'age-appropriate', raises questions

"This refers to our Grade 6 Social Science textbook. The reason I was given was that the image of the Dancing Girl was not age-appropriate," Danino told PTI. "Our team disagreed; we even checked with teachers of class 6, and they told us there was never a problem with the Dancing Girl," he said.

Danino said, "The notion that nudity is inappropriate is, in my opinion, an obsolete Victorian view. Yet we speak of decolonising Indian education."

Reacting to the image used in the new class 9 arts textbook, Danino said his first response was disbelief.