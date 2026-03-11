NCERT book row: SC directs Centre to form panel of domain experts to finalise legal studies course

The top court said that its orders in the matter were not intended to prevent any healthy and objective criticism of the institutional function of the judiciary.

The apex court, while hearing a suo motu case concerning NCERT's Class 8 social science book, which contained "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary, noted that the chapter was drafted by the textbook development team under the chairmanship of Professor Michel Danino.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant directed the Centre, states, Union Territories and universities to forthwith disassociate the three experts who drafted the controversial chapter. The textbook development team was under the chairmanship of Danino and consisted of Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar as its members.