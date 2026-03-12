NCERT book row: IIT-Gandhinagar to review Michel Danino's guest professor role after SC directive

Danino, a Padma awardee, was the chairperson of the curricular area group that develops social science textbooks for NCERT. Two others who were part of the drafting committee -- Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar -- have also come under fire, besides Danino.

There was no response from Danino, Diwakar and Kumar to calls and text messages.

Acting tough against the three experts involved in drafting the controversial chapter in NCERT's class 8 social science book that contained "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and all state governments to disassociate from the three experts.