NCERT book row: Disassociate from authors of judiciary chapter, SC tells Centre, states

The apex court directed the Centre to constitute a committee of domain experts within a week for the purpose of finalising the curriculum of NCERT's legal studies of not only class 8 but higher classes also.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant was informed that the chapter was drafted by the textbook development team under the chairmanship of professor Michel Danino and consisting of members Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar.

"At the outset, we have no reason to doubt that professor Michel Danion and his associates Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar either do not have reasonable informed knowledge with respect to Indian judiciary and/or they deliberately and knowingly misrepresented the facts in order to project a negative image of Indian judiciary before the students of class 8...," the bench said.

The top court said it sees no reason as to why these persons be associated in any manner for the purpose of preparation of curriculum or for finalisation of textbooks for next generation of children.

It directed the Centre, state governments and Union Territories, universities, and public institutions receiving government funds to "disassociate three of them forthwith and not to assign any responsibility which incur fully or partially public funds".

It said this order, however, shall be subject to their approaching the top court for modification along with an explanation, if any, they wish to tender.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said it was "equally perturbed" with the stand taken by NCERT director in his affidavit that the chapter has been "duly rewritten".