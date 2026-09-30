NCERT adds Sengol to Class 9 textbook, links it to Chola era

The book titled "Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2" was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the historic Sengol sceptre in a glass enclosure next to the Lok Sabha Speaker's podium inside the new Parliament building on May 28, 2023.

"The Sengol, a cultural marker of rulership and good governance, was placed in India's newly inaugurated Parliament building in the year 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tradition of using the Sengol as a mark of righteous governance began more than a thousand years ago during the reign of Chola dynasty," the textbook reads.