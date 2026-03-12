NC president Farooq Abdullah miraculously escapes gunshot in Jammu; accused arrested

“It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM.”

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary expressed concern over the incident and told reporters that they should ask the security forces and police how such a major lapse happened.

“It is a very serious security lapse. When the former chief minister, deputy chief minister and advisor are present at a function, and a person can enter inside with a gun, you can imagine what the security arrangements were like,” he said.

Rakesh Singh, an eyewitness, said the incident occurred when Abdullah and other prominent guests were leaving the wedding venue.

“Abdullah had dinner with the guests. He was moving out of the venue when the gunman opened fire, but luckily, he was not hurt. The accused claimed to be the chairman of some hitherto unknown ‘Jagran Manch’ and was intoxicated,” he said.

Chief minister’s advisor Wani thanked the almighty for saving the life of Abdullah and said, “The situation could have turned serious if the gunman was not overpowered on time.”