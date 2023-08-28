'NC-Congress alliance unable to carry out any development work in Kargil'

LADAKH: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal took a dig at the National Conference-Congress alliance in Kargil and stated that the two parties were unable to carry out any development work in Kargil and that they would distract people by making accusations against the BJP.

Speaking on the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil Council Election 2023, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "They (National Conference-Congress alliance in Kargil) were not able to do any development work in Kargil so they are trying to distract people, but the public here are aware of everything. They will try to distract people by saying things against the BJP, but the truth is they don't have any issues left because they have done nothing for the development work here."

The completion of the Zoji-la Tunnel, the construction of mobile towers, and the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission took place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP provides a guarantee of development if it wins the (Kargil) Council Election, said the BJP MP. The upcoming Kargil hill council elections are the first polls to be held since the Union government carved out Ladakh from the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and made it a Union Territory without an Assembly.

The elections to the 30-member Ladakh Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K), which looks after the governance issues locally, are going to be a direct contest between the National Conference (NC)-Congress combine and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has an MP from Ladakh and dominated the elections to the LAHDC-Leh in 2020.

The polls for 26 seats are scheduled for September 10 and the counting of votes will take place four days later. In the last elections, the National Conference emerged as the single largest party, winning ten seats, closely followed by the Congress which bagged eight seats. While BJP had won only one seat.