NBEMS to implement time bounds sections in NEET PG 2024

CHENNAI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced a new system of mandatory time-bound sections in MCQ based examinations, including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- PG this year.

The system will be introduced in all MCQ-based examinations that are conducted on a computer based platform, including, NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, NEET-SS, FMGE, DNB-PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST and FET. This move comes as a measure to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process.

A notification from NBEMS stated that the question paper in these examinations will be divided into multiple time bound sections. In NEET PG 2024, each section will have 40 questions and 42 minutes of time allotted. Candidates will be restricted from proceeding to the next section until they complete the allotted time for the previous section.

With its implementation, the candidates will not be allowed to review the questions or modify their responses for a section after the completion of its allotted time. The questions for the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time for the previous section.

The notification also stated that the candidates are given the option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review, in which case they can go through these marked questions in a section again before the allotted time for that section ends.

As the mandatory time-bound sections will be implemented in NEET-PG 2024 and all forthcoming computer-based test conducted by NBEMS, the candidates have been asked to go through the information bulletin of NEET-PG 2024 accordingly.