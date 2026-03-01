Naxal leader Vikas, 14 ultras surrender in Chhattisgarh; 'red terror' ends in Raipur-Sambalpur belt

The surrendered persons, including nine women, belonged to Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division of the Communist Party of India (Maoists) active along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, they added.

They laid down arms at the Mahasamund district headquarters here in the presence of Chhattisgarh Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Vivekanand Sinha, Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Sambalpur (Odisha), Himanshu Lal, IGP (Rural Zone, Raipur) Amresh Mishra, among others, officials said.

With the surrender of these 15, the western sub-zone of the Odisha State Committee of Maoists has been completely dismantled, ADGP Sinha said at a press conference. The Odisha State Committee and the BBM division were formed after 2010.

"Until a year ago, the sub-zone comprised two divisions and seven area committees. Now, the Raipur Police Range in Chhattisgarh and the Sambalpur Range in Odisha have become fully free of Naxal influence. This is a significant event towards the complete elimination of Naxalism by March 2026," Sinha said.