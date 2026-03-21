Navy set to commission frontline stealth frigate 'Taragiri' on Apr 3

The ceremony in Visakhapatnam is scheduled to be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and it will serve as a powerful testament to the nation’s journey toward becoming a completely self-reliant naval power, they said.

As the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, 'Taragiri' is not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards, a Navy spokesperson said.

The fourth ship of Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) and the third one built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilding Ltd (MDL), 'Taragiri' (Yard 12653), was delivered to the Navy on November 28 last year at MDL, Mumbai, marking a major milestone in achieving self-reliance in warship design and construction.