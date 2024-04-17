Begin typing your search...
Navy seizes 940 kg of narcotics in Arabian Sea
The commandos onboard frontline ship INS Talwar seized it from a ‘dhow’ on April 13 as part of an operation named ‘Crimson Barracuda’, said a spokesperson.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s elite MARCOs commandos, supported by a multilateral Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), seized 940 kg of narcotics in the Western Arabian Sea, officials said on Tuesday.
It was the first time that the Navy carried out a “drug interdiction” as a member of CMF.
