Navy seizes 940 kg of narcotics in Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s elite MARCOs commandos, supported by a multilateral Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), seized 940 kg of narcotics in the Western Arabian Sea, officials said on Tuesday.

The commandos onboard frontline ship INS Talwar seized it from a ‘dhow’ on April 13 as part of an operation named ‘Crimson Barracuda’, said a spokesperson.

It was the first time that the Navy carried out a “drug interdiction” as a member of CMF.