NavIC constellation restored to operational configuration of 4 satellites: ISRO chief V Narayanan

Further, he asserted that the NavIC constellation is an important component of the 'one nation, one time' project.

Speaking on the constellation, he said that one of the indigenous atomic clocks had already been placed in the orbit.

He announced that the EOS-05 geo imaging satellite, launched in September, was working perfectly and that the space agency is getting "outstanding" data from it.

On NVS-03, the ISRO chief said that all the vehicle systems performed as predicted, and as expected. The GSLV rocket successfully, and precisely injected NVS-03 navigation satellite into the designated orbit.

"The NVS-03 satellite mission has been accomplished with the least turnaround time of 56 days between successive GSLV missions," he said.