Navi Mumbai takes cleanliness crown; no TN cities on top spots

In the 10 lakh-plus population category, Greater Visakhapatnam emerged as the cleanest city, followed by Jabalpur and Lucknow.

Among cities with a population of 3-10 lakh, Ujjain topped the cleanliness rankings, with Chandigarh and Guntur securing the second and third positions, respectively. The results of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2025-2026’ were announced on Wednesday, and President Droupadi Murmu gave the awards to the winners at an event held here. Over 4,700 urban local bodies participated in the survey.

This year, Indore, which had been ranked the cleanest city for the past eight consecutive years, was placed in a different category, securing the second position in the Mentor City category along with its partner town, Depalpur, under the newly introduced ‘Swachh Shehar Jodi’ initiative.