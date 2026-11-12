Navi Mumbai takes cleanliness crown; no TN cities on top spots

NEW DELHI: Navi Mumbai secured the top position among the cleanest cities in India, followed by Surat and Vijayawada in the central government’s annual cleanliness survey, while Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa was declared the cleanest riverfront town and Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur emerged as the cleanest Himalayan city. No city or town from Tamil Nadu figured in the top spots of any category.
In the 10 lakh-plus population category, Greater Visakhapatnam emerged as the cleanest city, followed by Jabalpur and Lucknow.
Among cities with a population of 3-10 lakh, Ujjain topped the cleanliness rankings, with Chandigarh and Guntur securing the second and third positions, respectively. The results of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2025-2026’ were announced on Wednesday, and President Droupadi Murmu gave the awards to the winners at an event held here. Over 4,700 urban local bodies participated in the survey.
This year, Indore, which had been ranked the cleanest city for the past eight consecutive years, was placed in a different category, securing the second position in the Mentor City category along with its partner town, Depalpur, under the newly introduced ‘Swachh Shehar Jodi’ initiative.
In this category, Ahmedabad secured the top position along with its partner town Sanand, while Tirupati bagged the third spot with its partner Kuppam. According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, more than 3,000 trained assessors conducted extensive on-ground evaluations across the country, supported by real-time GPS-enabled monitoring.