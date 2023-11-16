Nat’l-level snooker player hooked on to gambling held for burglaries

PANAJI: The police in Goa arrested two persons, including a snooker player who had participated in the recently held National Games, for alleged involvement in burglaries and a two-wheeler theft.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said snooker player Suleman Shaikh and his accomplice Shabbirsaheb Shalavadi were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a series of house break-ins and two-wheeler thefts.

Shaikh had represented Goa in the National Games 2023, the officer said.

The duo resorted to crime apparently to fund their lavish lifestyle including casino addiction, Valsan said. The accused were wanted for two burglaries in Porvorim, one each in Mapusa and Mardol (all three in North Goa district), and a two-wheeler theft in Margao in South Goa. Gold and other valuables worth Rs 17 lakh were recovered from their possession, he said.

Investigating the thefts, the police scanned the footage from at least 50 CCTV cameras from the crime locations and tracked down the accused. After they were stopped on the road at Porvorim on the outskirts of Panaji, Shaikh and Shalavadi tried to flee. However, the police team chased and nabbed the duo, and arrested them, the SP said. Further probe is under way.