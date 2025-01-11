Natl awardees from TN, Pondy among 10,000 spl invitees for R-Day parade in Delhi

CHENNAI: Around 12 National awardees and best performing beneficiaries of central government schemes from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been invited from across the country to witness the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26.

They are among the 10,000 Special Guests who will witness the parade as special invitees. Prominent among these architects of 'Swarnim Bharat' are Mr DT Kamalakkannan from Chennai and Mr M Devaraj from Mamallapuram, about 55 km from here, who are national awardees under the textiles sector.

With the objective of increasing people's participation in events of national importance, about 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi this time, a defence release here said.

Disaster Relief Workers, water warriors, primary agricultural credit societies, local body representatives, self help groups, trainees under the national skill development corporation, forests and wildlife conservation workers and volunteers, Accredited Social Health Activists, Mann ki Baat participants, Paralympic Contingent and winners of International Sports events, Renewable Energy workers, Anganwadi workers, road construction workers, best start up's and best patent holders are among those who have been invited as special guests. Local body presidents, whose villages have achieved targets in selected government initiatives are among the special invitees.

A national-level competition was announced by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances among panchayats. Panchayats which have achieved targets in at least six flagship schemes were selected as Special Guests.

Some of the invited guests are carrying out exemplary work to ensure income and employment generation and environment protection through Self Help Groups (SHGs). SHGs working in areas of food, nutrition, health, water sanitation and hygiene, Panchayati Raj Institutions-Community based Organisations Convergence and gender activities have been invited.

Preference has been given to a SHG member who has not visited Delhi. PM-JANMAN mission participants, Tribal artisans/Van Dhan Vikas Yojna members, National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation ventures, ASHA workers, MyBharat volunteers have also been invited.

For their excellent work in the area of disaster relief and environment protection, disaster relief workers, Pani Samiti, Water Warriors, Community Resource Persons, Forest and wildlife conservation volunteers have been invited for the first time.

Farmers and families who have supported environment conservation and use of renewable energy under PM Surya Ghar scheme and PM KUSUM have also been invited for the first time.

Members of para-Olympic contingent, chess Olympiad medalist, Bridge World Games Silver medalist and Snooker World Championship Gold medalist have been invited as special guests as they have made country proud by their performance in their respective sports. Encouraging innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, Patent holders and start-ups have also been included as special guests. School children with patriotic fervour who have emerged as winners of All India School Band Competition and Veer Gatha competition will also be attending the Republic Day Ceremony as special guests.

In addition to the Republic Day celebrations, these special guests would be visiting the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers.