Nationwide tests find E20 petrol meets quality norms, say oil companies rejecting contamination claims

The intensified testing followed recent media reports alleging the presence of moisture and chloride in E20 (20% ethanol blended petrol).

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in a joint statement said, “The exercise covered the entire supply chain and the fuel quality has remained consistently well within prescribed limits. Contrary to certain assertions being made, there is no evidence of any alarm on account of fuel contamination validated by extensive and scientifically designed tests.”

The three OMCs said that the government has prescribed stringent chloride specifications for ethanol used in petrol blending and has put in place high-frequency monitoring at refineries, distilleries, depots, terminals and retail outlets to ensure compliance. They have also strengthened quality surveillance by conducting water-ingress and density tests 8-12 times a day at every retail outlet, said the companies, while deploying mobile fuel quality testing laboratories and independently validating results through fuel laboratories.