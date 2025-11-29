Nationwide campaign urges citizens to write to SC for animal welfare; over 10,000 letters sent

NEW DELHI: A nationwide letter-petition campaign urging citizens to write to the Supreme Court in support of animal rights and humane coexistence was held on Saturday, with Delhi alone contributing nearly 10,000 submissions.

The initiative is being led by animal welfare activist Ambika Shukla.

The campaign encouraged people to visit their nearest post office on November 29 and mail a handwritten letter to the Supreme Court, highlighting concerns related to animal protection, justice, and compassionate policies.

Templates in English and Hindi were circulated to help participants draft their letters, said Kunal, an animal rights activist.

He said the public response has exceeded expectations.

"This movement shows how deeply people care about animal welfare. A handwritten letter carries sincerity, and by now more than 10,000 letters have already been submitted," Kunal added.

Another activist, Mukesh Chauhan, said the initiative aims to bring focus to humane and sustainable coexistence with animals.

"When someone takes the time to write a letter, they think seriously about the responsibilities we share towards animals. That reflection makes this campaign powerful," he said.

Organisers said the effort seeks to create a unified petition, calling for stronger protections and compassionate solutions for animals.

In an order dated November 7, the Supreme Court directed states and Union territories to remove stray dogs from institutional areas and relocate them to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.