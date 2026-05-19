National testing agency - a crisis of trust

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was conceived as a specialist institution to professionalise high-stakes testing and relieve academic institutions, boards and universities of the logistical burden of conducting mass entrance examinations. It now conducts multiple entrance and eligibility tests (see box), many of which were earlier administered by specialised bodies such as the CBSE, UGC, CSIR, AICTE, ICAR, NCHMCT, NIFT, or university consortia.

What was intended as an administrative rationalisation has instead yielded recurring disruptions, leaks and controversies in NEET, UGC-NET, CUET and other examinations. The confirmed NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, followed by the announcement of a full re-examination on June 21, 2026, again exposed the fragility of national testing. The danger is not confined to high-profile examinations. In smaller tests, silence may merely signify weak detection and limited public mobilisation, not institutional integrity.