National highway projects will boost economic growth, posts PM Modi ahead of Gurugram visit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his visit to Gurugram in Haryana where he scheduled to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the 112 National Highways projects that are to be launched at the event will boost economic growth and are also in line with "our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure".

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "Today is an important day for connectivity across India. At around 12 noon today, 112 National Highways, spread across different states, will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated. These projects will boost economic growth and are also in line with our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure".

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore. To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, the PMO stated in an official release.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.

"Other major projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country," the PMO stated.