National Herald case: Delhi HC to hear on Mar 9 ED plea against Gandhi

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted time to the Gandhis and others to file their replies.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), objected to the request made by the counsel for the respondent leaders for additional time to file responses, saying notice was served to them two months ago.

Terming it a "neat question of law", he said the case has to be argued on law and not facts, and the findings of the trial court were "coming in the way" of other cases.

The reasons given by the trial court to refuse taking cognizance in the case were "patently perverse", the solicitor general said.