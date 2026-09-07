National Film Awards move out of Delhi, to be held in Kevadia in Gujarat

Kevadia, which has been renamed Ekta Nagar, is home to the world's tallest statue -- that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity, as it is named, stands at 597 feet and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The first National Awards in 1954 were held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan that has hosted most of the award ceremonies since.

The 72nd edition of the awards, announced in July, will be a departure from the usual tradition though there have been instances when the ceremony was held outside Delhi. The 17th National Film Awards were held in Chennai in 1971.