National Exit Test: The wrong cure for a real concern

Proposed structure

The NExT Regulations 2023 prescribe a two-step model. Step 1 is a centrally administered, computer-based theory exam conducted by the NMC or an institution designated by it. It consists of six multiple-choice-question (MCQ) papers covering core clinical subjects, with integrated pre-clinical and para-clinical components. A candidate must secure at least 50% in each paper.

Step 1 replaces the conventional university theory exam of Final MBBS Part II. Entry into the mandatory 12-month internship therefore requires passing both NExT Step 1 and the university practical or clinical exam. The Step 1 score also determines postgraduate broad-speciality merit ranking, unless the candidate reappears, in which case the latest score prevails.

Step 2 comes after internship. It is conducted by the respective state health universities or authorised institutions, in accordance with NMC standards. It is an in-person practical, clinical and viva voce exam covering 7 clinical disciplines, assessed only on a pass/fail basis. Candidates must clear both steps within 10 years of joining the MBBS course.

NEET-PG contradiction

NExT is difficult to reconcile with NEET-PG’s past record. Under NExT Step 1, a candidate must secure at least 50% in each paper. By contrast, NEET-PG’s initial General-category threshold (50th percentile) translated between 2021 and 2025 into only about 275-302 marks out of 800 (roughly 34-38%).

Even this modest benchmark was lowered during counselling: to the 35th percentile in 2021, 25th in 2022, zeroth in 2023, 5th in 2024 and 7th in 2025. This was done to fill vacancies, especially in high-fee private medical colleges and deemed universities. The OBC, SC and ST thresholds, initially fixed at the 40th percentile, were lowered still further.

A zeroth-percentile cut-off makes every otherwise eligible candidate who appeared for the exam eligible for counselling, including those with zero or even negative marks (up to minus 40). Such dilution may serve vacancy management, but it cannot be a public-safety standard for licensing doctors.

If NExT’s 50% floor is enforced, hundreds of PG seats may remain vacant; if diluted, licensure loses credibility. This contradiction may partly explain why NExT remains unimplemented.

Educationally unsound

Replacing the conventional university theory finals with a centralised MCQ examination is educationally unsound. MCQs may suit large-scale screening, uniform marking, and administrative convenience, but they are a poor substitute for long-form answers, case analysis, and differential diagnosis.

A final MBBS examination must test clinical reasoning: diagnosis, exclusion of alternatives, treatment choice, anticipated complications, safe prescriptions and uncertain evidence precisely what MCQs are least equipped to assess.

Distorted incentives

The problem is compounded by the fact that postgraduate admission depends solely on the Step 1 theory score, while Step 2, which is closest to actual medical practice, carries no ranking weight. That sends a dangerous signal.

Final-year students and interns will focus on the test that determines their PG speciality and institution. Bedside learning, case presentation, ward work, patient communication, supervised responsibility and internship-based clinical training will yield to coaching institutes, question banks and mock tests. Thus, an examination meant to strengthen clinical competence may weaken it.